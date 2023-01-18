Go

Sheba the tigress euthanised after entering farm and killing an animal

All attempts to recapture Sheba failed despite bait traps and thermal imaging.

FILE: An image of Sheba the tigress in her enclosure. Sheba escaped on 14 January 2023 and has been on the loose since. She was spotted at a Midvaal waterhole on 16 January 2023. Picture: Supplied
18 January 2023 06:39

JOHANNESBURG - The tiger on the loose in Midvaal has been put down.

The tiger, known as Sheba, escaped from her holding area on Saturday and had been on the loose for five days.

Police said that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Sheba attacked and killed a domestic farm animal and residents in surrounding farms were at risk.

The cat wash the killed to protect the residents.

