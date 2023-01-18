Sheba the tigress euthanised after entering farm and killing an animal

All attempts to recapture Sheba failed despite bait traps and thermal imaging.

JOHANNESBURG - The tiger on the loose in Midvaal has been put down.

The tiger, known as Sheba, escaped from her holding area on Saturday and had been on the loose for five days.

All attempts to recapture Sheba failed despite bait traps and thermal imaging.

Police said that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Sheba attacked and killed a domestic farm animal and residents in surrounding farms were at risk.

The cat wash the killed to protect the residents.