Sarb likely to, once again, hike interest rate - says economist

The consumer price index increased by 0.4% in December, from the previous month, while the annual inflation dropped to seven-point-two percent.

JOHANNESBURG - Economist Dawie Roodt on Wednesday affirmed predictions that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) will hike the repo rate at its upcoming bi-monthly meeting.

The forecast follows the release of the annual inflation rate by Statistics South Africa on Wednesday.

Roodt believes the worst of inflation is behind South Africa.

Consumers will wait with bated breath for the outcome of the Sarb Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

While the annual consumer price inflation cooled in December, economist Dawie Roodt believes the central bank still has an appetite to hike rates further.

"Although this time around, they are probably going to go for a 25-basis point increase."

He adds the reserve bank will still be on the lookout for two factors: "The one is the so-called underlying inflation or core inflation because it indicates that inflation is quite broad-based and the second concern of the reserve bank are that the inflation expectations are also going up, which means they will have to push inflation expectations down."

Inflation expectations matter because they affect people's behaviour in the present.