Saccawu, Massmart heading back to CCMA in bid to resolve ongoing wage dispute

The two parties have been in a nine-month-long wage dispute, with Saccawu going on multiple protests over the last year.

JOHANNESBURG - Union Saccawu and retail giant Massmart will be heading back to the CCMA for a facilitation process to try and resolve an ongoing wage dispute.

Massmart had previously said that it had closed the wage negotiations because the union wouldn't budge.

The union is demanding a 12% wage increase and R8,000 minimum wage.

It said that it would also picket outside the CCMA offices on Wednesday.

Saccawu spokesperson, Sithembele Tshwete: "They'll be meeting to try and resolve the current dispute over wages and working conditions."