Ruthless India thump SA hockey women in second Test

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s women's hockey team suffered another heavy defeat to India in the Summer Series. The Proteas were thumped 7-0 in the second of the four-match Test series at the UCT Astro on Tuesday evening.

The hosts were aiming to bounce back from an encouraging second-half performance in Monday’s first Test, where the visitors were kept scoreless after conceding five goals in the first half.

Cape Town’s sweltering heat didn’t allow for a frenetically paced encounter and the players on both teams lacked the sharpness that characterised the first game. However, despite the conditions, the Indians were still able to outclass the home team.

Lalremsiami Hmarzote opened the scoring as she diverted the ball into the goal in the opening quarter.

Phalke Vaishnavi Vithal made it 2-0 before a quick turnover saw Rani Rampal hit the target and extend the lead to three goals. Those two strikes were separated by just under 30 seconds in a massively frustrating period for South Africa.

A penalty corner from Kumari Sangita and the sixth goal from Katariya Vandana took the game out of the reach of the hosts before the half-time interval.

The Proteas showed fighting spirit in the second half, challenging more regularly in the duels, and stifling the attacking threat of the Indians. The visitors, however, showed why they are ranked more than 10 places higher than the South Africans when Vandana made it 7-0 and gave the visitors a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

The third Test between the two teams takes place at 5pm on Thursday at UCT.