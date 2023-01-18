RIGHT OF REPLY: A response to Mailaka Mahlatsi's Boksburg explosion op-ed

OPINION

On 29 December 2022, an opinion piece written by Ms Malaika Mahlatsi entitled MALAIKA MAHLATSI: Boksburg explosion a crisis of SA's destroyed railway network was published on the Eyewitness News website.

Ms Mahlatsi makes the unfounded allegation in the opening paragraph of her article that “[o]n Saturday morning, the tanker became stuck under a subway bridge in Railway Street. Due to the friction caused as it attempted to negotiate the low bridge, it caught alight and exploded. The explosion resulted in the bridge being completely ripped off and collapsing.”

What is astonishing is that Ms Mahlatsi completely omits the timing relating to the accident and the subsequent explosion from the article. At approximately 06h15 on Saturday, 24 December 2022, the tanker became stuck under a subway bridge in Railway Street. At 6:45 AM, the tanker caught alight and it later exploded at approximately 7:30 AM on Saturday. Further to the above, while Ms Mahlatsi states that the tanker caught alight due to friction (a statement that is not supported by any facts), the official cause of the explosion is still subject to investigation and will be released by the necessary authorities in due course.

Later in the article, Ms Mahlatsi states that “62% of road accidents in South Africa involve trucks. This means that trucks are responsible for the deaths of over half of the 16,000 people killed on our country’s roads every year.” This statement is factually incorrect. While Ms Mahlatsi has accurately reported a figure that was current in July 2021, it is totally incorrect for Ms Mahlatsi to conclude that as a result of the involvement of trucks in 62% of accidents, that trucks are responsible for those accidents. The correct statement is that as at July 2021, trucks were involved in 62% of accidents. Ms Mahlatsi’s incorrect interpretation of this statistic is reckless and unsupported by any facts. It is also unclear as to why Ms. Mahlatsi would rely on statistics from July 2021.

Ms Mahlatsi then relies on an article published in July 2021 (relating to the importance of truck driver training) in which Arnoux Maré is quoted saying that “Drivers are in such high demand that employers simply do not have the capacity to allow them time off to enhance their skills and improve their abilities. They are required to be behind the wheel every available moment.” This a quote is from July 2021, and was related to the increased pressures facing the transport and logistics industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. What is clear is that Ms Mahlatsi has taken these comments out of context in relation to the tragedy that took place on 24 December 2022.

The generalisation that Ms Mahlatsi makes that all drivers meet tight delivery deadlines and the insinuation that they all face pressures to drive recklessly as a result is completely unfounded. The single biggest point of concern about the article is the statement Ms Mahlatsi makes that “[i]t seems very likely that the man behind the wheel of the gas tanker that killed so many in Boksburg did not reverse on account of seeking to keep time in a sector where time on the road costs money”.

It appears that by design Ms Mahlatsi has sought to attribute the aforementioned quote to Mr Mare. That quote is Ms Mahlatsi’s own unsupported and reckless assumption, which ignores the timeline of events and, once again, that the official cause of the explosion is still subject to investigation.

The dangerous manner in which Ms Mahlatsi has opined in regard to the tragic events of 24 December 2022 has compelled ISS to issue this response.

Innovative Staffing Solutions, launched by Arnoux Maré, is an operational outsourcing company, and a subsidiary of the Innovative Solutions Group, based in South Africa.