Ramaphosa's energy crisis committee expected to meet over load shedding

The crisis committee's meeting as the country struggles with lengthy power cuts leading to threats of court action to declare the current crisis unconstitutional.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) is expected to meet on Wednesday to hopefully come up with a solution to South Africa's load shedding.

But the committee can expect resistance in Parliament from the official opposition Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA is opposed to any plan to introduce "emergency legislation" to override various processes.

A lot hinges on Necom and what it plans to do to end the longest stretch of load shedding.

One of the touted solutions is introducing emergency legislation in the power sector to make it easier to do business for private players.

But DA Member of Parliament Kevin Mileham suggested Parliament refuse this.

"Parliament should reject outright plans by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Energy Crisis Committee to introduce emergency legislation to supposedly override the bureaucracy that is standing in the way of addressing the country’s electricity crisis."

Not only is this proposed "emergency legislation" not necessary, but it also exposes the ANC government’s smoke-and-mirrors approach to the crisis while the country sits in darkness."

He said the government should rather ringfence an Eskom "state of disaster" and what is needed is a rapid response to address the power crisis.