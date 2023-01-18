Public Works Dept advises clients to find alternative sources of energy

Last week, the Johannesburg High Court moved its proceedings online due to interruptions caused by load shedding.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) advised its clients to find alternative sources of energy like solar energy due to a shortage of generators.

DPWI said this will also reduce the excessive fuel costs that go into running the generators.

The department is responsible for maintenance and the management of all government buildings.

Acting judge president Ronald Sutherland accused the department of providing unreliable generators.

After the high court was left without power last week due to load shedding, it blamed the DPWI for failing to supply generators that work.

However, the department clarified that the court failed to procure diesel for generators.

In the meantime, the department has assured its clients that its generators are working effectively.



