Powerball results: Tuesday, 17 January 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 17 January 2023 are as follows:
PowerBall: 01, 09, 37, 38, 39 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 05, 06, 27, 37, 41 PB: 04
For more details visit the National Lottery website.
