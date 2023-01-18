Power in Alex 26-unit residential property disconnected over illegal connection

The property, which is situated on first street, used to be a supermarket before being turned into an accommodation space.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Power has disconnected the electricity supply to a 26-unit residential property in Alexandra.

It said that the landlord had an illegal connection.

The property, which is situated on First Street, used to be a supermarket before being turned into an accommodation space.

It was disconnected during City Power's revenue collection drive on defaulting businesses on Tuesday.

Resident, Pulani Mokoena, said that she paid R800 a month for electricity to her landlord for her one-bedroom unit.

She said that she was shocked that the landlord had not been paying for electricity.

"When we first moved in here, I was surprised the electricity is overcharging, so then I had to get a gas bottle. R800 is quite a lot and that is what the electrician said to us."

Mokoena said that she lived with her two children and her husband.

"Well, I've been coping since I have a gas bottle, but now the challenge is going to be like I have food for like throughout the whole month and it is going to be difficult," Mokoena explained.

Eyewitness News was not able to reach the landlord for comment.