Police investigating murder of King Shaka Airport security guard

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they are investigating the murder of a security guard during a hijacking at the King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

Two guards were hijacked on Tuesday night, with armed hijackers wounding one of the victims and driving away with the other.

It is understood her body was later found in nearby bushes.

King Shaka International Airport said in a statement the vehicle, "riddled with bullets", was found abandoned in Inanda.

Airport Company South Africa (ACSA) expressed its shock and devastation over the hijacking, and

said it would cooperate with authorities.

ACSA said although the security officers were contract workers, they formed part of the ACSA family.

The company shared its heartfelt condolences to the family of the security officer who died.