Parliament will know by February who will be held accountable for fire

A year since the fire, and Parliament still has not determined whether any of its own processes were lacking on that night.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament should know by the end of February whether or not any of its staff should be held accountable for last year’s fire that gutted its main assembly chamber and damaged the adjacent old assembly building.

Parliament said its investigation into the events that resulted in the R2 billion was still ongoing.

A year since the fire was allegedly caused by Zandile Mafe who breached the perimeter fence, and is now facing criminal charges, the institution has not determined whether any of its own processes were lacking on that night.

At the time, workers’ union Nehawu claimed Parliament’s protection officers were told not to report for duty on public holidays, because the institution could not afford to pay them.

Parliament had been slow out of the starting blocks to probe the incident independently of law enforcement authorities.

It was not until new secretary to Parliament Xolile George was appointed mid-year that a forensic company was appointed in October.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told Eyewitness News that Abacus Financial Crime Advisory was expected to deliver its findings by the end of February.

Parliament’s deputy secretary Baby Tyawa, who had been acting as the head of the institution at the time of the fire, remains suspended.

The outcome of disciplinary action against police officers stationed at Parliament that night remains unknown.

Nehawu said it had been asked to present information to investigators related to staff deployments at the time of the fire.

Mafe is due back in court on 27 January.