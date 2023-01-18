No-confidence motion submitted against Ekurhuleni Speaker & council whip

The motions against Speaker Raymond Dhlamini and council whip Khetha Shandu were submitted by the self-proclaimed 'Super Seven' – a coalition of small parties in the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - Motions of no confidence have been submitted against the Speaker and council whip of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.

Spokesperson for the ANC-aligned "Super Seven", Siphumule Ntombela, said that council had lost confidence in the two office bearers.

Ntombela said that the two members needed to take responsibility for the poor state of the municipality.

”We feel, as council, that it is prudent that council assess and resolve on the fitness of the current Speaker and whip of council as elected officials responsible for effective and efficient functionality and overall political management.”

The Ekurhuleni programming committee is meeting on Wednesday to decide on the admissibility of the two motions.

If they are admitted, voting will take place on 26 January during the first full council meeting of the year.