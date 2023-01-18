MP police confirm arrest of 3rd suspect in murder of ANC councillor

Former Mkhondo Local Municipality Mayor Vusi Motha and a local security company boss Sifiso Sangweni were arrested and they made their first appearance in the Piet Retief Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The police in Mpumalanga on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of a third suspect in connection to the murder of an African National Congress councillor in the Mkhondo Local Municipality and two others.

Sibonelo Mthembu, Sandile Khumalo and Sizwe Mbingo were allegedly ambushed in a hail of bullets at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo last Friday

Police in Mpumalanga said another 40-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Sibonelo Mthembu and two others was taken in for questioning on Tuesday and ultimately charged with murder.

