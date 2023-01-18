Go

'Mommy, I’m going to big school today': Excitement for CT schools' first day

Approximately 83 grade R learners and 171 grade one learners were registered at the Sarepta Primary School.

Geneviève Le Grange and her son, Carlisle, on the first day of school at Sarepta Primary School in Kuils River, Cape Town on 18 January 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
Geneviève Le Grange and her son, Carlisle, on the first day of school at Sarepta Primary School in Kuils River, Cape Town on 18 January 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
18 January 2023 12:05

CAPE TOWN - Young Kuils River school starters eagerly kicked off the first day of their academic career on Wednesday.

Approximately 83 grade R learners and 171 grade one learners were registered at the Sarepta Primary School.

But school management said that these numbers were likely to rise.

Five-year-old Carlisle Le Grange could not wait to start grade R on Wednesday.

He eagerly listed all the school items that his parents bought ahead of start of the school year.

His mom, Geneviève Le Grange, also a teacher, said that Carlisle excitingly counted down the days to the school opening.

Nearly 92,000 grade one learners started their school journey on Wednesday.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA