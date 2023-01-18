'Mommy, I’m going to big school today': Excitement for CT schools' first day

Approximately 83 grade R learners and 171 grade one learners were registered at the Sarepta Primary School.

CAPE TOWN - Young Kuils River school starters eagerly kicked off the first day of their academic career on Wednesday.

But school management said that these numbers were likely to rise.

Five-year-old Carlisle Le Grange could not wait to start grade R on Wednesday.

He eagerly listed all the school items that his parents bought ahead of start of the school year.

His mom, Geneviève Le Grange, also a teacher, said that Carlisle excitingly counted down the days to the school opening.

Nearly 92,000 grade one learners started their school journey on Wednesday.