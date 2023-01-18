Marisa Abela to play Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic

The filming of 'Back to Black' started on Monday, with Sam Taylor-Johnson in the director's seat.

CAPE TOWN: Marisa Abela has been chosen to play the role of Amy Winehouse in the movie about the late singer and songwriter’s life.

Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan on the set of Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black' https://t.co/U3imxAPI9z ' Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2023

"Follow the life and music of Winehouse, who started out as a jazz singer to eventually become a Grammy-winning music superstar. Her life would eventually be cut short in 2011 at age 27 after a long battle with alcohol and drugs," reads the film's synopsis.

The movie was written by Matt Greenhalgh and directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson.

Its release is yet to be announced.

Winehouse is known for her deep vocals and eclectic mix of musical genres - namely soul, rhythm and blues and jazz.

Her 2006 album Back to Black launched her into stardom.

The 27-year-old won six Grammy Awards during her career, and is considered one of the greatest musicians in history.