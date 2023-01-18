Magala back in Proteas squad for England ODI Series

The series will take place from 27 January 2023 to 1 February 2023 in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas all-rounder Sisanda Magala makes his return to the national setup, along with Marco Jansen who were both named in the 16-man-squad for the upcoming three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series between South Africa and England.

The series will take place from 27 January 2023 to 1 February 2023 in Bloemfontein and Kimberley.

Recently appointed red-ball coach Shukri Conrad will oversee the series as the Proteas seek to secure qualification points for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

“The three-match series against England will kickstart our international home season following months on the road, and we would like to wish Temba and Shukri well in what will no doubt be an exciting series against quality opposition,” said the national convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang.

“We are also pleased with the inclusion of Sisanda and the commitment he has shown to meet the fitness standards required for national selection.”

The squad will assemble in Bloemfontein from 24 – 25 January 2023 with Conrad in the senior Proteas setup for the first time in his new capacity.

Cricket director Enoch Nkwe added: “Shukri will oversee the series in consultation with Rob [Walter], who is currently in New Zealand as he prepares to assume his role ahead of the start of his tenure as limited-overs coach, which comes into effect from 01 February.”

PROTEAS ODI SQUAD AGAINST ENGLAND:

Temba Bavuma (captain, DP World Lions), Quinton de Kock (Momentum Multiply Titans), Reeza Hendricks (DP World Lions), Marco Jansen (Dafabet Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Momentum Multiply Titans), Sisanda Magala (DP World Lions), Keshav Maharaj, (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Gbets Rocks), Aiden Markram (Momentum Multiply Titans), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Dafabet Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Six Gun Grill Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (DP World Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Momentum Multiply Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (DP World Lions).