Looming electricity tariff hike to burden SA Poultry Association

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Poultry Association on Wednesday said that the upcoming tariff increase on electricity will put pressure on the industry.

The association said eggs are not selling as they used to as consumers are not able to afford them due to food inflation.

The organisation added that the price of fuel and electricity already made up 70% of its production costs.

Energy regulator Nersa recently approved an 18.65% electricity tariff increase, which will take effect in April.

The association's Abongile Malarane said the industry hoped to see an improvement in the coming months.

"We understand the South African consumers, they are times of peak and times of doom so we are hoping that now schools are open we are hoping now we will start to see that increase in consumption. As learners are going back to school, hopefully, the mothers will start adding eggs to the lunch boxes."