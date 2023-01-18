Krejcir dismisses lawyer in his attempted escape charges application

Krejcir’s former girlfriend Marissa Anne Christopher has already made a guilty plea to the national prosecuting authority as being part of the escape plan, but the matter has not been to trial.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted Czech drug dealer Radovan Krejcir has fired his attorney from representing him in his application to have his attempted prison escape charges struck off the court roll.

In 2015 Krejcir was charged with devising a plan to escape from the Zonderwater Correctional Services in Pretoria.

Krejcir’s former girlfriend Marissa Anne Christopher has already made a guilty plea to the National Prosecuting Authority as being part of the escape plan, but the matter has not been to trial.

In a bid to speed up his application, Krejcir told the court that he would be representing himself.

Krejcir appeared today at the Kempton Park Magistrate Court with heavily armed police officers - where he was set to be cross-examined by the state prosecutor.

He was dressed in a matching black tracksuit, with both his hands and feet bound with chains.

Krejcir’s attorney, Vusi Ngcobo, told the court that his client was not feeling well and could not proceed with Wednesday's cross-examination.

Ngcobo then made an interim application seeking an order from the magistrate that would compel prison officials to allow Krejcir to have physical consultations with his private doctors.

However, after several adjournments to consult with Krejcir, Ngcobo then told the court he was withdrawing his services from the case.