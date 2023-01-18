Krejcir back in court to have attempted escape charges struck off the roll

In 2015, Krejcir was charged with attempting to escape from the Zonderwater Prison in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted Czech criminal, Radovan Krejcir is back in court on Wednesday for his application to have his prison escape attempt charges struck off the court roll.

At the time, Krejcir had been convicted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and dealing in drugs which he was later sentenced to 35 years.

At the heart of Radovan Krejcir's application to have his attempted prison escape charges against him dropped is that it has been more than seven years since he was charged without going on trial.

The Czech fugitive has maintained his innocence, saying that he never hatched a plan to escape from the Zonderwater prison in Pretoria.

However, in June 2020, Krejcir's former girlfriend Marissa Anne Christopher, made a plea deal with the National Prosecuting Authority in which she admitted to aiding him in his escape plan.

During his testimony last year, Krejcir said these charges his security threat level which in turn led to him being kept at the Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison.

He says the conditions at the prison are not suitable for him.

Krejcir is expected to be cross-examined by the State Prosecutor on Wednesday.