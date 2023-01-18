Killer uncle told grieving father that his 2-year-old was taken by God

Twenty-five-year-old Mike Mwenda Brown and his sister, 27-year-old Esther were on Wednesday handed three life sentences for the murder and rape of the toddler in April last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The father of two-year-old Athalia Bombando said the man who raped and killed her told him that she was taken by God.

Baby Athalia, who was Esther’s daughter, was taken to a hotel in Midrand for what her mother and uncle said was to pray for her, as they believed she was demon-possessed.

The two-year-old was seen on CCTV footage walking into the hotel room with the siblings and another child, and was seen again hours later, with her lifeless body carried by her uncle out of the room.

The siblings - who are from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have also been handed an 18-month sentence each for being in South Africa with expired permits.

Esther and Mike stared right ahead without a flinch when their sentence was being read by Judge Mohamed Ismail.

Mike only hung his head when Judge Ismail finished reading, while Esther gave her defence attorney a brief smile waving as he left the courtroom.

But it was baby Athalia’s father, Bombando, who said he started feeling emotional during Wednesday’s court sitting.

"I used to come here with a lot of anger, but today I actually decided to sit a little bit closer. What I can say is I forgive them. I'm willing to accept what happened, nothing can change it right now."

Judge Ismail said the siblings showed no remorse, neither did they give any explanation for why they murdered the defenceless toddler.

Bombando said that is the one question that he will carry with him all his life.

"So when we went to the police station in Midrand, that's when I asked her, she didn't say anything to me and when I asked her brother he said God took the child."

Bombando also said he has concluded that this was an act of witchcraft that is common among some pastors back in his home country of the DRC.