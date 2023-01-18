‘It’s worth the wait’: Mi Casa’s sixth album coming out soon

The last time Dr Duda, J’Something and Mo-T gave us original soulful dance music was in July 2020 with the release of their fifth album, 'We Made It'.

CAPE TOWN – House music trio Mi Casa will be releasing a new album soon, something the group said will be worth the wait.

The last time Dr Duda, J’Something and Mo-T gave us original soulful dance music was in July 2020 with the release of their fifth album, We Made It.

"I think it’s the best body of music we have ever made. Can’t wait to share it with you all," said vocalist and guitarist J’Something on social media.

The Turn You On and Heavenly Sent hitmakers also shared a few in-studio photos and a teaser video of what fans can expect from the group’s sixth album.

J’Something added: "I feel like we are all at our best, every single one of us. On this project, we also got to work with a whole bunch of other artists that we can’t wait to share with you!"

The release date of the album is yet to be announced.

