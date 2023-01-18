IEB schools achieve matric pass rate of 98.42%

The overall pass rate is slightly up from the 98.39% achieved by the class of 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Independent schools have achieved a matric pass rate of 98.42%.

Of the pupils who passed, 89.32% received entry to study a degree.

A number of schools saw strong performances, with many reporting multiple distinctions.

Some pupils even achieved 100% in subjects, including Faeez Dada from Sacred Heart College, who scored full marks for Maths.

A few others also achieved 11 distinctions, including Danny Gou from St Benedicts.

"I took a few extra subjects like Music, Further Studies English and I couldn't help it, I'm just a huge nerd for music and literature," Gou said.

Hannah Hill from Saheti also achieved 11 distinctions, while Tiago Matias scored eight.

He said that the power cuts made studying difficult.

"Being a matric student is no easy job, however, possibly the most difficult thing about being a matric student is the consistent load shedding which makes studying very difficult. Ironically, it was often the case that I was studying something like electrical circuits, which is part of the Physical Science syllabus, in the dark," Matias said.

Looking at those who scored in the top one percent nationally for four subjects, Thashil Mistry achieved 10 distinctions.

"As a collective, the matrics of 2022 were the first group post-COVID to experience a complete year in what we know as the new normal. As seniors in the school, we had to build up the camaraderie amongst the boys that was lost due to the impact of online learning and lockdowns," Mistry said.