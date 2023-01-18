IEB CEO praises 'resilience' of pupils for achieving top matric marks

Independent schools have achieved a matric pass rate of 98.42%. That's up slightly from the 98.39% achieved by the class of 2021.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - The CEO of the Independent Examinations Board Anne Oberholzer has issued hearty congratulations to pupils who'd fared well despite the pandemic.

Independent schools have achieved a matric pass rate of 98.42%. That's up slightly from the 98.39% achieved by the class of 2021.

A number of schools saw strong performances, with many reporting multiple distinctions.

Oberholzer said that pupils showed resilience.

"Of all the terrible things the pandemic did to us, what it did do is build resilience and character and I think that these children have really shown what it means to have character," Oberholzer said.

The top achievers at private schools said that while they were excited about their marks, the future looked daunting and sometimes uncertain.

"I feel very excited but I'm also a bit scared about the future, about university and the next step from here," one achiever said.

"I plan to study Actuarial Science at the University. I am still waiting to decide the exact one. I am incredibly excited for this next stage," another achiever said.

"I am to study medicine, which institution? I am not sure yet. We'll see," a matriculant said.

"I am not sure what I want to do, the world is changing," another admitted.