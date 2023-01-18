Her life was extinguished like a candle in the rain

The child's mother and uncle performed a so-called ritual on her in what they said was to get rid of demons inside the child.

JOHANNESBURG - On 10 April 2021 two Congolese siblings, Esther Mwenda Brown (27) and her brother Mike Brown (25), sexually assaulted and murdered two-year-old Josephine Bombando at a hotel in Midrand. The child's mother and uncle performed a so-called ritual on her in what they said was to get rid of demons inside the child. The two were arrested the day after the crimes.

WATCH: 'Her life was extinguished like a candle in the rain': 3 life sentences each for child murderers