Four Paws urges govt to take action against big cat trading

This comes after Sheba the tiger was euthanised in the early hours of Wednesday after the owner and search teams failed to recapture her.

JOHANNESBURG - Animal organisation Four Paws says it has been urging the Department of Environmental Affairs to end the commercial trade of all big cat species.

The tiger escaped from her enclosure on Saturday, onto the Walker's Fruit Farms where she roamed for four days.

The animal welfare organisation's Sarah Locke says that tigers are being bred and kept privately in concerning numbers across the country.

She says urgent intervention is needed.

"Cases such as these really highlight the need for government to take action in South Africa, both to address the private keeping of big cats in South Africa and also to end the trade."