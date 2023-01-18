Firefighters continue to battle Touws River blaze

The blaze, which was reported late on Tuesday afternoon, was caused by lightning.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters continue to battle a large veld fire on farms located on the hills outside Touws River.

The fire line is currently around 12 kilometers long, and stretches over two farms.

Cape Winelands district municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said firefighting teams were able to protect five guest cottages from the flames.

"There are currently 34 crew members. Two additional members will arrive on Wednesday morning, which will increase the crew to around 54 people," Otto said.

"It is predicted that the temperature will be around 35 to 37 degrees on Wednesday, which will make for very uncomfortable firefighting conditions," she added.