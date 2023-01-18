Everything possible being done to end power cuts, says Public Enterprises Dept

The department said that Eskom was in the process of finalising its plan to take further urgent steps to stabilise the performance of underperforming power stations.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Enterprises Department said that everything possible was being done to end load shedding and those obstructing government’s clean-up of power stations must face the full might of the law.

The department is also seeking legal advice on a letter of demand it received from a group of lawyers calling for an end to the current rolling blackouts.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also joined the legal challenge and has instructed its lawyers to interdict the 18.65% tariff increase.

The Department of Public Enterprises and Eskom are facing two separate legal challenges from a group of lawyers representing several clients, as well as the DA.

The lawyers, led by Mabuza Attorneys, wrote a letter of demand calling on Eskom to compensate those who suffered financial losses.

The DA, on the other hand, is approaching the High Court to interdict the tariff increase and to declare it invalid.

DA leader John Steenhuisen: "Firstly to have Nersa's decision of 12 January 2023 declared inconsistent with the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, to have it declared invalid, and to have it set aside."

The department said that Eskom was in the process of finalising its plan to take further urgent steps to stabilise the performance of underperforming power stations.

It assured the public that everything was being done to end or "minimise" power cuts.