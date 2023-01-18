Erik Ten Hag applauds Benni McCarthy's coaching skills

During his illustrious career on the field, McCarthy represented the likes of Ajax, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

JOHANNESBURG – Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag showered Benni McCarthy with praises for being a good addition to the coaching team.

During a special series of questions posed by fans, Ten Hag said McCarthy's impact was positive, outlining how he needed his expertise in the striking department.

“In our coaching staff, we had a lot of defenders and midfield players. I wanted also to find a good balance. He is offensive [minded] as he is a former striker and that is also a really specific job task in the team,” said Ten Hag.

The Bafana Bafana legend and ex-striker specialises in attack coaching and positioning while Ten Hag operated in defence or midfield during his playing days.

"I never played there, so I’m lucky to have someone in my staff who played there. Football is about scoring and you have a goalkeeping specialist, but you also have offensive specialists and, in particular, we have a specific scoring trainer... he has a relationship to all the players in our squad. He also has to work on the togetherness and he is doing a great job on that” said Ten Hag.

During his time with Usuthu, McCarthy led the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era in the 2020/2021 season when they finished second and secured CAF Champions League football for the first time in their history.

In 2020/21, he was named South Africa's Premier League's Coach of the Season.

Before AmaZulu, the ex-forward spent time with Cape Town City, where he won the MTN8 while he was also the assistant coach for Belgian side Sint-Truidense in 2017.

Back home, the former Bafana Bafana player is an all-time leading goal scorer and remains the only South African to win the Champions League during his time with FC Porto.