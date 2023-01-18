Dramatic policy interventions needed to deal with global energy crisis - experts

Some experts at the World Economic Forum made a poor prognosis for energy security across the world as global economies battle to secure green energy sources.

JOHANNESBURG - Energy experts believe that dramatic policy interventions are needed to deal with the global energy crisis.

This comes after some experts at the World Economic Forum made a poor prognosis for energy security across the world as global economies battle to secure green energy sources.

Several countries are battling to keep the lights on, including Britain and closer to home, in South Africa.

The 53rd annual meeting in Davos kicked off earlier this week.

Chief economics commentator at the Financial Times, Martin Wolf, said that the Russian invasion of the Ukraine had far-reaching implications for the COP26 climate agreement.

"Climate scientists tell us that we have to have very sizeable reductions in world emissions by 2023 if we're going to have any chance in keeping close to 1.5 degrees and that's just not on the horizon. We need a massive acceleration of the transformation from where we have been."