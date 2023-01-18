De Kuilen Primary School first graders look forward to the new school year

They are part of a group of over 92,000 grade one pupils starting their school journey in the Western Cape in 2023.

CAPE TOWN - De Kuilen Primary School first graders were on the first day eagerly looking forward to the new school year.

On Wednesday, Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt spoke to some of the children.

A six-year-old girl has a list of things she's looking to achieve this year. "I am ready to meet my friends and play and sing," she said.

At the same time, the young boy told Eyewitness News what he got up to on the day before his first school day: "I was playing Fifa 2021 and then I just slept."

This grade one boy let us in on what they got up to after the bell rang: "All the kids were drawing, I can draw anything." Asked what he drew for his teacher he said: "A heart".

More than 35,800 teachers in the province welcomed pupils at schools on 18 January 2023.