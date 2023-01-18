DA heads to court to challenge ANC cadre deployment policy

The DA is asking the North Gauteng High Court to declare the policy inconsistent with the constitution, and therefore invalid.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will head to court early next week to challenge the African National Congress (ANC)'s cadre deployment policy.

The official opposition says the negative impact of the policy is evident with the current energy crisis.

The DA says the ANC's cadre deployment policy fosters corruption.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry has already found the policy to have fuelled state capture.

The DA's Leon Schreiber says the policy undermines the state's ability to appoint competent civil service staff on the basis of merit and skill.

"Every time the lights go out, it's a reminder of the cost of South Africans of the ANC's corrupt policy of deploying people to loot state entities on the basis of their loyalty to the ANC rather than their ability to do the job."

Last week, Minerals and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe was quoted as saying the ANC would be actively involved in recruiting a replacement for outgoing Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter.

The DA says this is proof the ANC does not intend to abandon the policy.