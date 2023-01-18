Cosatu in Mpumalanga devastated by continued political killings in region

On Friday, councillor in the Mkhondo Local Municipality, Sibongiseni Ntshangase, was shot and killed alongside two others at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu in Mpumalanga said that it was devastated by continued political killings in the region.

On Friday, councillor in the Mkhondo Local Municipality, Sibongiseni Ntshangase, was shot and killed alongside two others at Longhomes township outside Mkhondo.

Former Mkhondo Local Municipality mayor, Vusi Motha, and local security company boss, Sifiso Sangweni have since been arrested in connection with the murders.

Motha and Sangweni were arrested on Tuesday and made their first appearance in the Piet Retief Magistrates Court.

Motha has been charged for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Sangweni allegedly breached the Private Security Regulations and the Firearms Control acts.

Police in Mpumalanga said that they suspected that the pair supplied the guns that were used to kill councillor Ntshangase and two others.

Cosatu Mpumalanga provincial secretary, Thabo Mokoena, has referred to the incident as barbaric and has called on the ANC to resolve factionalism, which is believed to be behind the killings.

Motha and Sangweni will remain in police custody until they return to court next Tuesday.