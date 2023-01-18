Community leader calls out govt for lack of support after NYE Masiphumelele fire

Three people died and over 70 people were displaced after a fire destroyed a number of shacks on New Year’s Eve.

CAPE TOWN - A Masiphumelele community leader, Tshepo Moletsane, claimed that they received no help in rebuilding their homes that were gutted by a fire in December.

Three people died and over 70 people were displaced after a fire destroyed a number of shacks on New Year’s Eve.

Earlier in January, the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, visited Cape Town fire victims, and promised to revive the provision of building kits for victims of disaster.

Moletsane said since government stopped supplying building materials two years ago, people havce been left to fend for themselves.

"There is no full support from the city and national government. Like two weeks ago, the national Minister was here, Kubayi. She just came to observe the situation and said...the national government, province, and the city must work out a plan. I'm not sure what kind of a plan."

Cape Town Mayoral Committee (Mayco) member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said that discussions around the issue were ongoing.

"The short-term plan is to make sure that we issue out building kits, and of which we have submitted a budget through a business plan to the national minister. That was our discussion and we've agreed on that."