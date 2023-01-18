'Come join the party': Madonna announces new world tour

'Madonna: The Celebration Tour' will pay tribute to the queen of pop's 40 years in the music industry.

CAPE TOWN – One of the world’s greatest music icons, Madonna, will be touring the globe soon.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour will pay tribute to the queen of pop's 40 years in the music industry.

The mega-star has recorded 14 studio albums, including several live, soundtrack and compilation albums during her four-decade career.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,"

said the seven-time Grammy Award winner in a statement.

Madonna has just announced ‘The Celebration Tour’: 4 decades of music and her greatest hits!!



⭐ Watch the tour announcement video: https://t.co/e5BKBi8lvj

⭐ Full tour itinerary and ticket info: https://t.co/SMg2SqwAbk#madonnacelebrationtour pic.twitter.com/cgvbJJxI7t ' Madonna (@Madonna) January 17, 2023

The 64-year-old made her tour announcement in an iconic viral video with a wink to her groundbreaking film, Truth or Dare.

The 35-city tour starts in North America in July and will wrap up in Europe in December.

It’s not clear at this stage whether the star will bring the tour to South Africa.