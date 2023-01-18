CoCT urges parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles

A measles outbreak was declared in five provinces, but not in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - As the Western Cape school year got underway on Wednesday morning, the City of Cape Town urged all parents to ensure that their children were vaccinated against measles.

The provincial health department launched a school vaccination drive from 6 to 17 February.

"Routine vaccination is key to children's health. Parents can prevent the children from contacting certain infectious childhood diseases or lessen the severity by ensuring the vaccinations are up to date," said the city's Health MMC, Patricia van der Ross.

"The new school year is upon us, and the city wants learners to miss as few days of school as possible due to illness."