City Power embarks on disconnection drive to recoup dwindling finances

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power warned defaulting customers in the city that their electricity supply would be disconnected if they did not pay.

The entity is on a three-day disconnection drive of defaulting businesses and illegally connected homes in Alexandra.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they were hoping to get at least R363 million into their coffers.

He said City Power was owed over R4 billion by its customers, which hampered its ability to conduct service delivery duties.

“We are, as the city, as you know, really under pressure in terms of our finances, and we are basically suffering in terms of the service delivery that we are supposed to be providing to the residents of the City of Johannesburg.

"We need to ensure we use that money for the maintenance of our infrastructure.”

He said the entity loses a significant amount of money due to vandalism and crime during load shedding hours.

“Every time there is a mini substation that blows up in Alexandra, we replace that mini substation, but we don’t get a return on that investment. So, that is why we are going after each and every cent, so that we can be able to do that.”