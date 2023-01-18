Boksburg tanker explosion death toll now at 41

Lesufi reiterated his condolences to all the families affected.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed on Wednesday that the death toll in the Boksburg explosion had risen to 41.

A gas tanker exploded under a low-lying railway bridge in Plantation on Christmas Eve, leaving scores of people with critical injuries.

The blast also destroyed parts of the Tambo Memorial Hospital, and damaged infrastructure.

