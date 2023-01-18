AA questions accuracy of Transport Dept’s festive season road fatality stats

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced that the period between 1 December 2022 and 11 January 2023 recorded 1,451 road deaths.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) questioned the accuracy of the latest festive season road fatalities.

This is a 13.9% reduction when compared to the 1,685 fatalities recorded during the 2021 holiday season.

However, the AA said that the official recorded number of fatalities by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) during the 2021 holiday period stood at 1,808 fatalities.

The association said it raised this issue before, suggesting that the figures used to compare efforts to curb road fatalities may be inconsistent.

The AA said that the death of 1,451 people was still too high and could not be regarded as a gain in terms of road safety.

It said that it was still waiting on promises made by the Department of Transport to bolster traffic law enforcement throughout the year, instead of seasonal campaigns, especially around Easter and the December holiday period.