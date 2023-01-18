11 expected to appear in court over Free State protest

Police said residents had been protesting over poor service delivery and water shortages in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Eleven people are expected to appear in the Parys Magistrate's Court in the Free State on Wednesday, following a protest that disrupted services in the municipality.

The protesters allegedly torched the home belonging to the parents of the Ngwathe municipality's mayor, Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni, on Monday.

Free State police spokesperson, Sinah Mpakane, said the demonstrators even torched the municipal building, and left several offices vandalised.

"Shops were also looted, and the road between Tumahole and Parys has been closed by police to prevent protesters from going to Parys."

She said the eleven protesters have been charged with public violence, and that additional charges may be added.

Mpakane said the matter was under investigations, and that some could face charges of arson, and malicious damage to property.