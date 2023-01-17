'You give people something to smile about'- Siya Kolisi inspires SA20 cricketers

Local and international cricketers are taking part in the country’s new T20 league.

CAPE TOWN – Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took some time out of his schedule to share some heartfelt words with the Paarl Royals T20 cricket team on Sunday.

"𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘨𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘶𝘵." 😌



From one hero to the rest 💗 pic.twitter.com/wG2HphgBK8 ' Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) January 16, 2023

"You see so many people – it’s difficult to bring crowds in because people are losing jobs and to have so many people here, don’t take it for granted. It’s very special. And we do appreciate it as South Africans," Kolisi told the team in the changeroom after their match against Durban's Super Giants in Durban.

"I think everything that you guys are doing right now, I think all of us as sportsmen, it doesn’t matter how small or big your contribution is, you give people something to smile about," added Kolisi.

2 x 2019 World Cup winning skippers 🏏🏉😍 pic.twitter.com/rmT7kANwEs ' Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) January 15, 2023

The 31-year-old explained that the country was going through "a lot of rough patches".

He referred to load shedding in the video as one of the issues that citizens are currently facing.

Kolisi thanked the players for bringing light to South Africans during these dark times.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals may have lost their match against Durban’s Super Giants, but we’re sure Kolisi made the loss a bit more bearable.

"You know in sport, you win some, you lose some. What matters the most is the effort on the field… play for one another and enjoy the rest of the tournament," Kolisi told the players.

That's why we hold you in high esteem, the best Captain ever from 🇿🇦 So proud eKas'Lam with humility and pride. We love you man, proud of you and wish you all the best in this season. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/w0WnPog56F ' Mzu (@bucleod) January 16, 2023

Can we not just make him President already ' Christian Els (@ChristianEls22) January 16, 2023