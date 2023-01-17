Go

'You give people something to smile about'- Siya Kolisi inspires SA20 cricketers

Local and international cricketers are taking part in the country’s new T20 league.

Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy (left), Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (centre) and Proteas and Paarl Royals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi (right). Picture: Paarl Royals/Twitter
17 January 2023 10:43

CAPE TOWN – Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took some time out of his schedule to share some heartfelt words with the Paarl Royals T20 cricket team on Sunday.

"You see so many people – it’s difficult to bring crowds in because people are losing jobs and to have so many people here, don’t take it for granted. It’s very special. And we do appreciate it as South Africans," Kolisi told the team in the changeroom after their match against Durban's Super Giants in Durban.

"I think everything that you guys are doing right now, I think all of us as sportsmen, it doesn’t matter how small or big your contribution is, you give people something to smile about," added Kolisi.

The 31-year-old explained that the country was going through "a lot of rough patches".

He referred to load shedding in the video as one of the issues that citizens are currently facing.

Kolisi thanked the players for bringing light to South Africans during these dark times.

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals may have lost their match against Durban’s Super Giants, but we’re sure Kolisi made the loss a bit more bearable.

"You know in sport, you win some, you lose some. What matters the most is the effort on the field… play for one another and enjoy the rest of the tournament," Kolisi told the players.

