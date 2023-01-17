World Economic Forum Day 2: Electricity prices, energy security on agenda

It's the first time that the meeting will return to its usual pomp and ceremony since the onslaught of COVID-19 in 2020.

JOHANNESBURG - Skyrocketing electricity prices and energy security will be on the agenda on Day 2 - 17 January 2023 - of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The 53rd annual meeting of world leaders, business and civil society kicked off on 16 January 2023, with close to 3,000 delegates expected to discuss the year's global priorities.

Global leaders will spend some time crafting strategies to deal with the energy crisis faced by a number of countries.

Governments in some parts of the world have had to step in to protect households and businesses from the impact of rising electricity costs while scrambling to secure reliable energy sources.

While the crisis is long-standing, the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine escalated energy insecurity.

The bulk of European countries is highly dependent on natural gas from Russia as part of their energy transitions that will see coal phased out as a primary source of energy.

Back at home, South Africa is also facing rolling blackouts as Eskom battles shortages in generating capacity.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of the global meeting at the eleventh hour to address South Africa's electricity crisis back home.

Ramaphosa is expected to continue with emergency meetings with opposition parties, the business community and energy experts in a bid to keep the lights on.