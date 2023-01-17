With Eskom struggling to keep lights on, winter a concern for energy expert

JOHANNESBURG - With Eskom battling to keep the lights on, there are concerns that the situation will become worse as the country moves toward winter.

The utility has adjusted load shedding to stage 4, with the level raised to stage 5 at 4pm.

Energy expert, Matthew Cruise, said that although generating units had been returned to service, the long-term forecast was not good, especially with colder temperatures around the corner.

"This by nature of seasonal changing, there's an extra 4,000 megawatts that's going to be demanded by the nation. It will go unmet so, if we add that unmet demand that's going to be increasing in winter time to our current stages, then theoretically we're just going to go to stage 10."