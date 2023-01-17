Umalusi worried about rise in unaccredited private examination centres

CEO Mafu Rakometsi said the council was the country's only assessment authority for general and further education training.

JOHANNESBURG - Education quality assurance monitor Umalusi says it is worried about the rise of unaccredited private examination centres.

Rakometsi said pupils who write examinations face the possibility of not having their marks and qualification legally assessed if other centres are used, unless the Department of Basic Education can write a formal letter endorsing that institution.

"It is equally concerning that there are some unaccredited centres. Independent schools and private colleges that admit learners fully aware that they are operating unlawfully.

"In that regard, we urge the public to access a presentation titled what to look for when choosing an independent school or private college on the Umalusi website."