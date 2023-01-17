Sheba the tigress spotted near Midvaal waterhole

The animal was spotted on Monday night by a South African Police Service helicopter fitted with thermal technology.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police and search teams have spotted the escaped tiger through a thermal imaging drone, near a waterhole in Midvaal, on Monday night.

The tigress, named Sheba, slipped through a hole in the fence of the smallholding where she was kept at.

Sheba has been on the loose since Saturday and has so far killed two animals and injured a man.

Police said that the big cat had been wandering around a waterhole near the property she escaped from.

A trail of paw prints and thermal footage led police straight to the tigress.

The police’s Gresham Mandy: "The tracking team on foot saw very fresh paw prints around the waterhole. They also smelled her, so she was very close but the bush was too thick and too risky for them to enter."

Sheba was lured out of hiding by a carcass laced with tranquiliser to help make her drowsy enough to dart.

After taking the bait, the feline is expected to be an easier target throughout Tuesday.

The mayor of the Midvaal local municipality, Peter Teixeira, is expected to visit the search site on Tuesday morning.