Sheba the escaped tiger reopens debate on keeping wild animals as pets

JOHANNESBURG - A tiger on the loose in the south of Johannesburg has thrown the debate around keeping wild animals as pets back into the spotlight.

The female tiger, named Sheba, escaped from a property in the Walkerville area at the weekend.

As the search for the large cat entered its third day, with many residents on edge, the National Council of the SPCA reiterated that it was not against the law to keep an apex predator such as a tiger as a house pet.

The NSPCA's wildlife unit manager Doug Wolhuter said that becoming an owner of a tiger was surprisingly easy, at least in Gauteng, due to several legal loopholes and poorly implemented by-laws.

"When it comes to tigers because they are exotics animals, there's only an import permit that's required from province to province so if the animals come from North West into Gauteng then you need an import permit into Gauteng."