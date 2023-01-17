Search team encircles Midvaal in bid to recapture escaped tiger, Sheba

Animal experts on the scene said they only expect progress in tracking the tiger as night falls.

JOHANNESBURG - A team working to recapture an escaped tiger on Tuesday said they surrounded the area in Midvaal where they believe the animal is on the loose.



However, the canopy cover is too thick to track the animal’s exact location from the air.

The tiger, named Sheba, escaped from its enclosure four days ago.

South African Police Service's Captain Gous said it will be easier to track Sheba with thermal technology when it's darker.

Sheba was sharing a home with a male tiger named Tyson.

Tyson has since been moved to a big cat sanctuary, where they plan to send Sheba once she is recaptured.

The Mayor of the Midvaal Local Municipality Peter Teixiera was also there.

"Look it's a collective effort, we've got the Community Policing Forum, nature conservation. A number of organisations are here to assist us. The South African Police Service is here, it's a collective effort to try to capture the animal and obviously, we want to make sure that it is also safe," said Teixiera.

Those involved in the operation said Sheba is in familiar territory and shouldn’t stray much further.