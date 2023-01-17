Results for N3 electrical trade theory won't be certified, Umalusi confirms

The council found several instances of irregularities with the subject's examination processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Education quality assurance monitor Umalusi said it would not be certifying results for the electrical trade theory N3 subject.

The subject falls under national accredited technical education diploma programmes, which are administered by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET).

Umalusi chairman Yunus Ballim said the council found several instances of irregularities with the examination processes.

Ballim said the pre-approved question paper for the subject was different from the one students wrote.

He said the paper contained questions - worth 73% of the overall mark - that were based on the old syllabus.

"For these reasons, we felt these were not sufficiently credible results to standardise," said Ballim.

"The department of higher education and training informed Umalusi that it is arranging for the candidates concerned to rewrite this examination on the 6th of February 2023."

Ballim said Umalusi had directed the DHET to conduct an investigation into the matter.

He said the department was also expected to report back on its strategy to address recurring irregularities, which emanated mainly from private colleges.