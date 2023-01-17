Ramaphosa interdict ruling violated fundamentals of law - Jacob Zuma Foundation

The Johannesburg High Court granted the president an urgent interdict on Monday in a private prosecution matter brought by former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation said that a judgment by the Johannesburg High Court in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa had violated all the fundamentals of law.

The court granted the president an urgent interdict on Monday in a private prosecution matter brought by the former president.

This means that Ramaphosa is not obliged to appear as an accused in a criminal court this week.

Zuma has accused the president of being an accessory after the fact in his private prosecution case against State prosecutor, Billy Downer, and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

The foundation's spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, said that the court’s judgment was not surprising.

"Firstly, we feel vindicated that the suspicion we had that this full bench is suspicious because no party had requested this, so you see the results of that suspicion. The lawyers of President Zuma will consult President Zuma and they will agree on a way forward."