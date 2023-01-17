Ramaphosa declares mourning period for late Frene Ginwala

Ginwala, Speaker of South Africa's first democratically elected Parliament, died last week at the age of 90.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a period of mourning in honour of the late Dr Frene Ginwala.

Ginwala, Speaker of South Africa's first democratically elected Parliament, died last week at the age of 90.

Ramaphosa instructed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations around the country until the evening of Tuesday, 24 January.

In 2015, Ginwala was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in silver for her excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa.

"The Presidency will in the coming days announce details of an official memorial service that will take place in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 24 January. This event will serve as a national tribute to the late Speaker," Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.