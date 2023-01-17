Public Enterprises Dept seeks legal advice on letter demanding end to blackouts

Mabuza Attorneys representing affected businesses and political parties demanded that the supply of electricity be stabilised.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) on Tuesday said it's seeking legal advice on a letter of demand it received from lawyers calling for an end to the current rolling blackouts.

The department said it wants to assure the public that everything is being done to end or “minimise” load shedding.

On Monday, Mabuza Attorneys representing affected businesses and political parties demanded that the supply of electricity be stabilised.

Mabuza Attorneys in its letter to the DPE and Eskom demanded that load shedding be halted and for the state to commit to compensating everyone who suffered “quantifiable financial losses” due to the power cuts.

The letter further states that many small businesses had buckled under the strain of load shedding with such entities often missing deadlines with stock decline and wastage.

The DPE said it’s considering the letter but assured the country that everything was being done to end the current load shedding.

In a statement, the DPE also called on all South Africans to unite to end corruption, saying those implicated will face the full might of the law.

According to the DPE Eskom's in the process of finalising its plan to take further urgent steps to stabilise the performance of underperforming power stations.